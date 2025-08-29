Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Star’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through the legacy.com website at our webpage: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/browse.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.