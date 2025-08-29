Sheffield Star obituaries: Remembering loved ones with death notices submitted by you

These are the loved ones recently lost by families and friends in Sheffield and registered in The Star’s obituaries section.

Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Star’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through the legacy.com website at our webpage: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/browse.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Passed away in hospital on 27th July 2025, aged 74 years Beloved Mum to David and Chris Finally reunited with Terence, Nellie and Albert. Forever in our hearts and thoughts.

1. Joan Elliott (nee Scaife)

Loving wife to Andy, mum to Alison and Louise and nan to Matthew and Abigail. Jan was loved by everyone.

2. Janet Crowther (nee Widginton)

Passed away on the 3rd August 2025, aged 87 years. A much loved mum, mother in law and nannan.

3. Barbara Lucas

Passed away peacefully in The Glen Nursing Home on 30th July, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Andrew and a loving sister to Trevor and Julia. Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 29th August at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations for St Luke’s Hospice may be given on the day or sent c/o G&M Lunt 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB

4. Janet Smith (nee Fox)

