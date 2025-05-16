Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the obituary pages of the The Star this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. Betty Walker
Passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by family on Sunday, April 27, aged 91.
Beloved Mum, Nanan, Great Nanan, Sister and Auntie, you will forever be our Queen.
Funeral service at St. Timothy’s Church, Crookes on Tuesday, June 3 at 1.45pm, followed by Crookes Cemetery at 3pm and then onto the Garrison Hotel, Hillsborough.
Everyone who knew and loved Betty is welcome. Mum loved bright colours so please wear them – particularly baby blue, her favourite.
All flowers are welcome.
2. Clive Rowland
Peacefully at Nairn Town and County Hospital on Sunday, April 27 2025, after a long illness.
Clive Rowland, Mountaineer, aged 81 years of Inverene, Links Place, Nairn.
Beloved husband of Fiona, dear father of Josephine, William and Cara, father in law of Max, a much loved brother, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service at St Ninian's Church, Nairn on Friday, May 16 at 10.30am thereafter to Cawdor Cemetery, all friends respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, but donations in lieu to Scottish Mountain Rescue, Sarcoidosis U.K. or Erskine North.
3. Carole Marilyn Hukin
(Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne) previously of Worksop and Sheffield.
Suddenly on Monday, April 21 2025 aged 75 years. Wife of the late Michael Hukin.
A loved Mum to Richard and Kate and mother in law to Kay and Michael. Devoted Momma to Archie, William, Harry and Joseph. A cherished sister to Jacqueline and the late Malcolm.
Carole will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Please meet for service on Friday, May 16 at 1:15pm at the West Road Crematorium, West Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE5 2JL.
Family flowers only please, donations can be made in lieu at the service in aid of Rotherham Hospice.
4. Neville Dearden
On Thursday, April,17 at Northern General Hospital, Neville, much loved husband of Eileen and father of Karen, Adrian, David, Michael, Patrick, Ciaran and Liam.
Funeral at Mother of God Catholic Church, St Ronan's Road, Sheffield on Thursday, May 16 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation www.bhf.org.uk.
