(Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne) previously of Worksop and Sheffield. Suddenly on Monday, April 21 2025 aged 75 years. Wife of the late Michael Hukin. A loved Mum to Richard and Kate and mother in law to Kay and Michael. Devoted Momma to Archie, William, Harry and Joseph. A cherished sister to Jacqueline and the late Malcolm. Carole will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Please meet for service on Friday, May 16 at 1:15pm at the West Road Crematorium, West Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE5 2JL. Family flowers only please, donations can be made in lieu at the service in aid of Rotherham Hospice. All enquiries C/o Mark Wait Funeral Service, Tel: 0191 816 3601 | Submitted