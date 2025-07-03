Every day, communities in Sheffield must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Joan Bernabei (Walton) Passed away at home on June 3, 2025. Aged 88. Born in Chesterfield, she was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield. She was a teacher at Christ Church School. Joan enjoyed travelling to Italy and all sports, especially tennis. Husband – Tommaso (deceased). Son – Davide.

Patricia 'Pat' Anita Lewis Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2025, aged 79. Loving Mum to Martin and Kate. Former owner of Artscene, Chesterfield Road. Much loved and will be sadly missed. If wished donations payable to Alzheimer's Research, may be sent to John Heath & Sons at Meadowhead Funeral Home, 362 Meadowhead, Sheffield S8 7UJ.

Ruth M. Barker Passed away peacefully at Olivet Christadelphian Care Home, Birmingham, on May 21, 2025, aged 89. She will be laid to rest at Handsworth Cemetery, Orgeave Lane on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for 'Marie Curie', or 'Christadelphian Care Homes' may be made on the day or sent ℅ C.Bastock (Funeral Directors) Ltd, 67-71 Warwick Road, Olton, Solihull, B92 7HP.

Valerie Anne Brennan (née Heathcote) Passed away in Rotherham on June 20, 2025 after a long illness. She will be greatly missed by her three sons Richard, Philip and James Hudson, her daughter in law Claire and her grandchildren Edward and Jessica Hudson. Funeral service to be held at Rotherham Minster at 10am on Friday, July 4, with a burial at Whiston Parish Church at 11am. All enquiries to Bartholomew & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 01709 363706