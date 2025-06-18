Sheffield Obituary: Sheffield's 'lion man' who bought Hitler's boat in 'extraordinary and eventful' life

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 16:55 BST
Sheffield’s very own ‘lion man’ has passed away after an extraordinary and eventful life that included buying Adolf Hitler’s boat.

Archie Hull set up ADH Demolition with his wife Dot - the UK's first female demolition contractor - in the 1950s.

At its height it employed 75 and worked on slum clearances for Sheffield City Council from the sixties to the mid-eighties.

'Lion man' Archie Hull has died aged 85. Inset: Hitler's boat Grillette, which he bought in the 1980s.placeholder image
'Lion man' Archie Hull has died aged 85. Inset: Hitler's boat Grillette, which he bought in the 1980s. | Tina Hull

But Archie really came to public prominence in the 1970s when he bought a lion cub from Manchester Zoological and called him Laddo.

Daughter Tina recalls taking her friends from Daniel Hill / Upperthorpe School back to their bungalow in Upperthorpe to show off her new cat.

Dot Hull was the UK's first female demolition contractor at ADH Demolition, set up with husband Archie.placeholder image
Dot Hull was the UK's first female demolition contractor at ADH Demolition, set up with husband Archie. | Tina

Years later she found out when they told their parents they got a clip round the ear for ‘telling lies’.

The family kept Laddo for three years until Archie fell into a machine at work leaving him paralysed. It took him nine months to walk again and he was off work for two-and-a-half years, Tina said.

Archie's wife Dot with Laddo the lion in the 1970splaceholder image
Archie's wife Dot with Laddo the lion in the 1970s | Tina

She added: “Archie was well-liked and known for his extroverted ways. If he wanted something it had to be something no one else would randomly do.”

This was borne out when he purchased Adolf Hitler's boat in the 1980s after seeing it in Lincoln harbour.

‘Grillette’ originally accompanied the Nazi leader’s state yacht Grille and was seized by the Royal Navy after the war.

Archie took it to his yard at Parkwood Springs, saying to Dot: “If it was unsinkable for Adolf it’s gotta be good enough for Archie Hull.”

Archie Hull with his granddaughters.placeholder image
Archie Hull with his granddaughters. | Tinas

After he retired he travelled with Dot and pursued hobbies including horse riding, taking part in county level events at Newark and Notts Showground and the Great Yorkshire Show with shires and hackneys.

He also took up aviation and flew a Cessna.

Born in Pitsmoor, in his later years he lived at Birch Farm, Troway, where he died on May 27, aged 85.

Tina said: “He led an extraordinary life leaving a legacy of extraordinary tales and memories.”

The funeral is at 11.45am on Monday June 23 at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Eckington.

The coffin will arrive on a horsedrawn carriage. All welcome. The service will be followed by committal at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium at 1pm and a wake at the Fox and Hound, Marsh Lane, Eckington.

Archie is survived by his daughter Tina and grandchildren Chloe and Hannah.

