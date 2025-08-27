A Rotherham entrepreneur, remembered for his inventive mind, warm heart and unmistakable sense of humour, has died aged 82.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Staniland, affectionately known as Mike to his family and Mick to colleagues, died on July 17, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of laughter, ingenuity and community spirit.

His funeral, held at Rotherham Crematorium on August 8, was very well attended - a true reflection of the deep affection and respect in which he was held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born on June 30, 1943 in Rotherham, Michael grew up in Catcliffe and Brinsworth, where his roots ran deep and his connection to the local community remained strong throughout his life.

Though he once jokingly claimed to be at the bottom of his class, his natural intelligence and talent for practical work quickly became clear.

He began his career as an apprentice electrician at Treeton Pit while studying at Rotherham College, going on to found S&S Electronics - a business that reflected his inventive mind and tireless work ethic.

Respected as a skilled problem solver and admired for his hands-on approach, he built a reputation not only as a clever and capable businessman but also as a warm-hearted and genuine man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was Michael’s unmistakable sense of humour and mischief that truly defined him.

His stepson Jamie Cox said: “Beyond his professional success, he was renowned for his profound silliness, love of tricks and the joy he found in making others smile.

“A born entertainer and self-confessed “daft” character, he brought laughter and lightness to every gathering, creating treasured memories for his family and friends.”

Mourners at his funeral remembered not just a successful entrepreneur, but a Rotherham legend - a man whose wit, generosity and spirit touched countless lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is survived by his beloved daughters Julie and Jill, his stepson Jamie, and his fiancée Jean, who shared his later years with deep love and laughter. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who will continue to cherish his memory through the stories, smiles and joy he inspired.

Michael will be fondly remembered for his warmth, his brilliance, and the joy he brought to so many.