A much-loved Shirecliffe woman who lived nearly her entire life on the same street she moved to as a young child has passed away, aged 94.

Joan Moore (nee Binney), a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully in the care of Alpine Lodge.

Born on March 20, 1931, she moved with her parents to Shirecliffe at the age of five - a place she grew to love so deeply that she made it her home for nearly nine decades.

Her daughter Joanie Smith said: “My grandma had got a large family, so she moved into what would have been two semi-detached houses. They put a door in between, which made it a detached house so the whole family could move in.

“As time passed, my mum lived on one side, and her brother lived on the other. So that’s the story of why she remained at Shirecliffe all that time.”

A proud Sheffield United supporter, Joan had a lifelong passion for sport. Whether cheering on the Blades at Bramall Lane, following the Formula 1 Grand Prix, enjoying golf, athletics, or snooker, her enthusiasm for competition and camaraderie never wavered.

Joan was a beloved wife to the late Ron, who she married at St Leonard’s Church, Longley, in 1953. She was a devoted mother to Joanie, Ann, Karen, and John and was also a treasured mother-in-law to Paul, Peter, and Lee, and an adopted mum to Anita.

Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren Kevin and Gary, their wives Claire and Maddie, and her great-grandchildren Charlotte, Olivia, Jack, and Penny. Joan was also a cherished aunty and friend to many.

She is fondly remembered for her love of holidays and devoting her time to her family.

Joanie said: “My mum’s motto was do what you can while you can, because you may never pass this way again.

“We would go to London every year for a weekend, to theatres, parks and museums. We went to Cyprus and on a mini-cruise to Israel and Egypt. She just loved her holidays abroad and at home.

“She was loving, caring and giving and lived life to the full.”

Joan’s funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 1pm at Grenoside Crematorium. Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate a long, eventful and happy life. Family flowers are requested only.

Donations collected on the day will be shared between Joan’s three favourite charities: St Luke’s Hospice, Weston Park and Neuro Care.