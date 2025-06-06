A Sheffield woman who knitted hats for premature babies and the homeless has died, aged 84.

Born in the city, Carole Pickering spent the last 52 years in Clowne, Derbyshire, and worked as a telephonist before retiring.

Her hobbies included gardening, knitting and sewing.

Carole Pickering | Submitted

She used her crafting talents to raise money for Heart of Knitting, a South Yorkshire group, which sees volunteers knit hats, gloves and blankets for those in need.

Carole, who was married to Harry, leaves behind daughter Karen, son Simon and grandchildren Jack, Nina and Sacha.

The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday, June 11 at 1.10pm.

Family flowers only have been requested.