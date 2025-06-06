Sheffield woman who knitted hats for premature babies and the homeless dies aged 84
This is a paid for family announcement that has been written by a trained journalist employed at National World
Born in the city, Carole Pickering spent the last 52 years in Clowne, Derbyshire, and worked as a telephonist before retiring.
Her hobbies included gardening, knitting and sewing.
She used her crafting talents to raise money for Heart of Knitting, a South Yorkshire group, which sees volunteers knit hats, gloves and blankets for those in need.
Carole, who was married to Harry, leaves behind daughter Karen, son Simon and grandchildren Jack, Nina and Sacha.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday, June 11 at 1.10pm.
Family flowers only have been requested.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.