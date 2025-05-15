Andrew Norfolk: Former journalist who exposed Rotherham child grooming scandal dies aged 60

The former journalist who exposed the Rotherham grooming gangs scandal, has died aged 60.

The Times says Andrew Norfolk, who earlier in his career had worked at the Yorkshire Post, covering South Yorkshire, died on May 8 after suffering ill health, and retired late last year.

Andsrew Nolkfolk pictued during his time working in South Yorkshire. Photo: National World | National World

After joining The Times in 2000, Mr Norfolk started investigating the grooming of girls in the Midlands and northern England, in 2010. His reports led to formal inquiries by official agencies, and a string of resignations, and prosecutions of perpetrators.

He won the Paul Foot Award for investigative journalism in February 2013 as a result of the work.

Sir Keir Starmer said today Mr Norfolk, who died on May 8 was “absolutely integral” in helping change the law so more grooming gang members could be convicted

It led to an inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which covered the period 1997 to 2013. It was estimated that around 1,400 children were sexually exploited over 16 years.

Former Yorkshire Post colleague Nicola Furbisher paid tribute to Mr Norfolk.

She said: “Myself and other colleagues at The Yorkshire Post will remember Andrew for his work on the Donnygate scandal, an investigation exposing corruption within Doncaster Council in the late 1990s. What a time that was.

“Devastating to learn of his death.”

