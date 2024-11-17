Oasis Sheffield: Photos of band in their prime resurface 30 years after two legendary gigs in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Nov 2024, 07:15 GMT

The Oasis reunion tour has sparked a surge of nostalgia for the moment the band went Supernova in 1994.

Top photographer Andy Carruth, who is originally from Sheffield, recently found a full set of negatives from an Oasis gig at the Octagon Centre on December 1, 1994.

It followed the release of their debut album 'Definitely Maybe' on August 29, 1994, which became a global smash and launched them to superstardom.

Andrew, who was a staff photographer at Melody Maker magazine, said images from the set have been used all over the world and by the band themselves on their live film ‘Live by the Sea.’

Now, as the 30th anniversary approaches, he has released shots of the Gallagher brothers on stage and in their prime.

He was also at the band’s first arena gig at Sheffield Arena on April 22, 1995, which he photographed in colour.

That concert, where they were joined on the bill by home favourites Pulp, was widely viewed as the moment the Manchester band achieved true rock stardom.

It was also the first time fans got to hear one of their most famous songs, Don’t Look Back in Anger. 

Noel Gallager told the 12,000-strong crowd that night as he prepared to play what would become perhaps their defining anthem: “I’m gonna play a brand new one - I only wrote it on Tuesday! No one’s heard this before. I haven’t got a title for it yet either.”

The Oasis reunion tour will see the band play 14 dates across the UK and Ireland in summer 2025.

fOasis at Sheffield Octagon on December 1, 1994

1. Octagon

fOasis at Sheffield Octagon on December 1, 1994 | Andrew Carruth

Liam gives it everything at the Octagon.

2. Liam

Liam gives it everything at the Octagon. | Andrew Carruth

A young-looking Noel at the Octagon in December 1994, probably playing a tune from Definitely Maybe which was released three months earlier.

3. Noel

A young-looking Noel at the Octagon in December 1994, probably playing a tune from Definitely Maybe which was released three months earlier. | Andrew Carruth

Liam and original drummer Tony McCarroll at the Octagon in December 1994.

4. Drummer

Liam and original drummer Tony McCarroll at the Octagon in December 1994. | Andrew Carruth

