Nurtur Student Living – Best Small Operator Finalist

Following Nurtur Student Living’s ‘Best Small Operator – UK & Ireland’ win at the Global Student Living Awards last year, the student living provider has been named as a 2023 finalist in the same category for the third consecutive year.

Nurtur Student Living residents

Finalists are selected based on responses received in the Global Student Living Index survey, making the awards particularly important to the sector.

Feedback from its residents placed Nurtur above many industry benchmarks, noting outstanding customer service and satisfaction, as well as excellent facilities at Nurtur buildings including Nurtur House in Sheffield.

With its focus on the health and wellbeing of its residents, the operator creates spaces for students to learn and thrive and environments that feel safe and fun, delivered via its careful building designs, compassionate site teams, and busy social calendar.

Of the shortlisting, Managing Director Mark Robinson said: “A shortlist in the Best Small Operator category for a third year is testament to the relentless hard work from the team as we continue to grow as a company.”