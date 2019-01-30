The number of people cheating on their partner in Sheffield has rocketed to more than 20,000 – and Brexit is to blame, according to infidelity experts.

The number of people currently cheating on their other half in Sheffield is 20,221 – an increase of 6% on the 2018 figure, when 19,113 people were playing away.

The number of people having affairs in Sheffield is on the rise

Married dating website IllicitEncounters.com says that the rise in the number of people cheating in Sheffield is because of Brexit – with high Leave voting areas reporting an increase in the number of people cheating.

Spokesman Christian Grant said: “There is anger that people’s wishes have not so far been carried by the Government.

"People feel betrayed by the Government. This sense of betrayal impacts on relationships, too.

“If you feel cheated, you are more likely to cheat, too - and that has been happening to couples in Sheffield."

The firm’s Infidelity Index says that 3.9% of all people in Sheffield are currently having an affair.

Cheating is also on the rise in nearby Doncaster where there has been an 11% rise in affairs since last year.

IllicitEncounters.com logs how many people are cheating on their partners across the UK – and more than one million people have registered with the site in the last ten years.

Nationally, South Yorkshire is one of the 'hotbeds' for cheating.

Added Mr Grant: "We have noticed a sharp rising in cheating in South Yorkshire, particularly in Doncaster.

"The main reason why is that people want to brighten up their lives and escape all the bad news going on currently by having an affair.

"The economy is definitely a big factor in the rise in cheating. People in unhappy relationships cannot afford to divorce and set up two new homes.

"So instead they are coming to an agreement - they will stay together under the same roof and turned a blind eye if one or both partners want to have an affair.