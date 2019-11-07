Number of Doncaster flood alerts doubles as River Don continues to rise

The number of flood alerts in Doncaster has doubled as local river levels continue to rise due to torrential rain.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:53 pm

There are now four alerts issued by the Environment Agency as flooding continues to cause problems across South Yorkshire.

The River Don has broken its banks in a number of places and settlements along the river are being advised to be aware of potential dangers.

Flood alerts are in place.

At this moment, no severe flood warnings are in place.

The affected areas on flood alert are

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Dearne catchment

River Went catchment

Full details and areas affected can be found HERE