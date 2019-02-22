Nuisance neighbour is jailed after breaching a ban by shouting and banging at victim’s door

A nuisance neighbour has been jailed after she breached a restraining order by shouting and banging at the door of a fellow resident in her block of flats.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 13 how Wendy Jane Undrill, 54, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, is subject to a five-year restraining order but she was captured on CCTV breaching the order.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “They were neighbours in a block of flats and on February 12 just before 6pm the victim reported the defendant outside his front door shouting at him and banging at the door with a walking stick.

“The victim has CCTV above the front door and simply recorded the defendant outside the address shouting and banging on the door.”

Undrill pleaded guilty to going to the address at Green Farm Close which she is prohibited from doing by a restraining order which was imposed at Derby Crown Court in September, 2018, after she committed a previous offence.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said there have been difficulties between the defendant and complainant for some time but he added that Undrill suffers with mental health problems and there is not much distance between their flats.

He added that there have been occasions when the complainant has made comments about Undrill’s health and whether she is using illicit substances which she is not doing.

Undrill had felt antagonised, according to Mr Strelley, and it had all got too much for her so she went round to his flat.

Magistrates sentenced Undrill to eight weeks of custody and ordered her to pay an £80 victim surcharge.