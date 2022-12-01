NSandI Premium Bonds December draw: What are the winning bond numbers in Sheffield?
NSandl Premium Bonds December winners in Sheffield have been announced.
Premium Bond winners for the month of December have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Sheffield may be in luck. There were two winners of the £1,000,000 main prize, one from Highlands and Islands and the other from Wandsworth, with 29 overall winners from Sheffield.
Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.
In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.
Here’s all you need to know about the December Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.
Most Popular
Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in December?
In December 2022, two of the winners who received the grand prize of £1 million were from the UK. The first bond, purchased in September 2020, was from Highlands and Islands and carried the number 414XW486235. Meanwhile, the second prize winner for this month was from Wandsworth, who has held the bond since August 2009 and won with the following number: 159FZ477948.
What were the winning numbers for Sheffield in December 2022?
There are a total of 29 lucky people from Sheffield, with one walking away with £10,000 - the highest cash prize won in the city. These are the winning Sheffield bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in December this year.
- 319VH161932 (purchased January 2018) - £10,000
- 506TD908136 (purchased July 2022) - £5,000
- 217NA491539 (purchased February 2014) - £5,000
- 157AZ780697 (purchased June 2009) - £5,000
- 496WX700405 (purchased April 2022) - £1,000
- 130YY783281 (purchased August 2007) - £1,000
- 438RC445345 (purchased February 2021) - £1,000
- 229GR481757 (purchased August 2014) - £1,000
- 166EN842701 (purchased March 2010) - £1,000
- 250PJ264699 (purchased July 2015) - £1,000
- 189RX418779 (purchased February 2012) - £1,000
- 449TJ169763 (purchased April 2021) - £1,000
- 317KC920189 (purchased November 2017) - £1,000
- 15LC687242 (purchased December 2002) - £1,000
- 464CK374126 (purchased July 2021) - £1,000
- 62XD383875 (purchased March 2003) - £1,000
- 43SG630602 (purchased January 2002) - £1,000
- 426FB958298 (purchased December 2020) - £1,000
- 218WQ339964 (purchased March 2014) - £1,000
- 133WJ904500 (purchased November 2007) - £1,000
- 469KA350275 (purchased September 2021) - £1,000
- 484AP580343 (purchased January 2022) - £1,000
- 434LQ925411 (purchased January 2021) - £1,000
- 178PN449605 (purchased March 2011) - £1,000
- 302XD911432 (purchased May 2017) - £1,000
- 481NF504755 (purchased December 2021) - £1,000
- 453WD894435 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000
- 419MW503188 (purchased October 2020) - £1,000
- 447RG026829 (purchased March 2021) - £1,000
The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.