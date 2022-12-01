Premium Bond winners for the month of December have been announced by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), and some people in Sheffield may be in luck. There were two winners of the £1,000,000 main prize, one from Highlands and Islands and the other from Wandsworth, with 29 overall winners from Sheffield.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through the company , you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

Here’s all you need to know about the December Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in December?

In December 2022, two of the winners who received the grand prize of £1 million were from the UK. The first bond, purchased in September 2020, was from Highlands and Islands and carried the number 414XW486235. Meanwhile, the second prize winner for this month was from Wandsworth, who has held the bond since August 2009 and won with the following number: 159FZ477948.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What were the winning numbers for Sheffield in December 2022?

There are a total of 29 lucky people from Sheffield, with one walking away with £10,000 - the highest cash prize won in the city. These are the winning Sheffield bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in December this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

319VH161932 (purchased January 2018) - £10,000 506TD908136 (purchased July 2022) - £5,000 217NA491539 (purchased February 2014) - £5,000 157AZ780697 (purchased June 2009) - £5,000 496WX700405 (purchased April 2022) - £1,000 130YY783281 (purchased August 2007) - £1,000 438RC445345 (purchased February 2021) - £1,000 229GR481757 (purchased August 2014) - £1,000 166EN842701 (purchased March 2010) - £1,000 250PJ264699 (purchased July 2015) - £1,000 189RX418779 (purchased February 2012) - £1,000 449TJ169763 (purchased April 2021) - £1,000 317KC920189 (purchased November 2017) - £1,000 15LC687242 (purchased December 2002) - £1,000 464CK374126 (purchased July 2021) - £1,000 62XD383875 (purchased March 2003) - £1,000 43SG630602 (purchased January 2002) - £1,000 426FB958298 (purchased December 2020) - £1,000 218WQ339964 (purchased March 2014) - £1,000 133WJ904500 (purchased November 2007) - £1,000 469KA350275 (purchased September 2021) - £1,000 484AP580343 (purchased January 2022) - £1,000 434LQ925411 (purchased January 2021) - £1,000 178PN449605 (purchased March 2011) - £1,000 302XD911432 (purchased May 2017) - £1,000 481NF504755 (purchased December 2021) - £1,000 453WD894435 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000 419MW503188 (purchased October 2020) - £1,000 447RG026829 (purchased March 2021) - £1,000

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

Advertisement Hide Ad