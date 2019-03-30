Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce says the linesman made a ‘big decision’ to rule George Boyd’s goal offside in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Stoke City.

The injury-hit Owls were held to a stalemate despite Boyd’s disallowed strike a host of fine chances for the home side.

Wednesday were forced into an early change after Rolando Aarons was injured in the warm-up and replaced by Boyd, with Gary Hooper and Fernado Forestieri both starting as Steve Bruce named three changes.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood was called into action three times in the second half, making fine saves from Bojan, Tom Ince and Benik Afobe.

But considering his side's injury woes, Bruce said he would accept a point away from home.

“We are playing a bit makeshift at the minute, truth be known,” he said.

“It’s not the way I wanted to play Hooper in particular, then we have got Winnall and Forestieri has had his problems and with Fletcher not being fit.

“You come here and they have got good players, to be fair to them, very good players for this division and so considering the problems we had, we haven’t played anywhere near where we have been able to.

“Like I said a lot of them have been away, a lot of them are carrying a few knocks and bits and pieces so it’s a point on the road even though it’s probably not what we wanted.”

Wednesday slide one place to 11th in the table following the draw, with seven games to go until the end of the campaign.

“The goalkeeper, one in particular from Bojan was a wonderful save, to be fair to Westy since he has come into the team he has done very, very well, he’s given us an assuredness,” Bruce said.

“So, in that respect he gave us a big chance, we think he [Boyd] was onside for the goal.

“The linesman took an eternity to make a decision, when you look at it I thought it was supposed to be for the benefit of the attacker.

“That was a big decision and it would have been nice for us to be 1-0 up as I said with all the problems we have had we will take the draw.”