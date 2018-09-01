‘Not all stabbings in Sheffield are reported to police’

Stabbing victims in Sheffield are not reporting their attacks to police through fear of incriminating themselves.

Chief Supt Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, said there were still ‘examples’ where people were not reporting crimes or sharing information about incidents.

It comes as detectives continue to appeal for information following the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who became the fifth person to be stabbed to death in Sheffield since the turn of the year.

Chief Supt Barton said: “I still think there are examples where people don’t come forward. Maybe there are things that people don’t want to discuss with us and maybe they don’t see the risk of their injuries.

“We have criminals that are involved with criminality but we still see them first and foremost as a victim. Then as their story unfolds we have to look at what we do about protecting them and it all comes out in the wash in the end.”

The city’s top officer said some stabbings were often drug or alcohol-fuelled and most took place in the evenings and into the early hours.

He added those who carry knives gave different reasons as to why they had the weapon on them when quizzed by officers.

Chief Supt Barton said: “It’s very hard to try and predict something like knife crime because it’s so unpredictable.

“We’ve had example of people who have carried a knife in a spur-of-the-moment decision and then are very remorseful for that.

“We have people who carry knives because of the lifestyle they’re involved in and we have people who carry knives because they think it’s cool but it’s far from cool.”

The Star is encouraging people to drop the knife following a rise in the number of stabbings across the city.