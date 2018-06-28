Northern timetable chaos: Yorkshire season ticket holders to get one week's compensation

A compensation package for the rail passengers in the aftermath of the Northern timetable chaos has been agreed by the region's transport bosses.

But the decision by Transport for the North to approve the measures was nearly delayed as northern leaders raised concerns about whether rail operator Northern ought to be footing the bill.

Under the scheme revealed at a meeting of TfN's board today, passengers with season tickets since April in the North West, which was worst hit by the disruption, will be able to claim compensation for four weeks of rail travel.

But after lobbying from politicians outside the North West, season ticket holders on Northern's West Yorkshire routes since the botched introduction of a timetable on May 20 and those on affected TransPennine Express services will be entitled to claim one week's worth of train travel back.

The decision was made in the final seconds of the strategic body's meeting at Manchester Town Hall, which members were told had to end at 12.45pm as another meeting was scheduled in the same room immediately afterwards.

A discussion had been set to be held in private about compensation for those affected, before objections by a number of northern leaders meant it was held in public.

And at one point it looked as if no agreement would be reached as concerns were raised by metro mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram that the package would be funded by the public body Network Rail and not operator Northern.

Rail Minister Jo Johnson, who was present for the meeting, said he was "deeply regretful" that leaders would be leaving the room without an agreement to announce.

In the end, it was agreed that the compensation would be approved for season ticket holders and a funding package agreed for marketing purposes for affected areas.

Full details are expected to be released by Northern and Transport for the North later today.

The issue of the level of compensation for passengers without season tickets who have suffered hardship as a result of the delays and cancellations is to be discussed further and decided at a later date.

During the meeting, TfN's independent chairman John Cridland described the Northern timetable chaos as a crisis and said the strategic body and Rail North, which manages the franchise, should look at its own performance.