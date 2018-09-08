Northern Rail strike: These are the Sheffield services affected as staff walk out 

As staff represented by the RMT walk out for the second consecutive, these are the Sheffield rail services that have been affected by the strike.

Today marks the second day of strike action from Northern Rail staff in a dispute over train guards and rail safety.

Northern Rail said around 30 per cent of their normal services are running today.

Four further days of Saturday strike action are planned over the next month.

This weekend also sees a number of significant events taking place throughout the north of England and customers are reminded of the impact the amended timetables will have on travel to and from those events.

Tour of Britain (cycling)

- SHEFIELD TO WORKSOP: One train every two hours between the two stations. Last train from Worksop is at 7.07pm.

- SHEFIELD TO RETFORD: – One train every two hours between the two stations. Last train from Retford is at 6.57pm.

Penistone Agricultural Show

SHEFFIELD: No afternoon service from Sheffield. Last train from Penistone is at 4.42pm.

Richard Allan, Deputy Managing Director, Northern, said of the strike: “We’re trying to fix this dispute. Since the RMT agreed to reconvene the joint steering committee meetings and ACAS mediated talks, we are in the midst of arranging dates to meet. We have again urged the union to suspend any planned strikes. Instead, they have chosen to strike on every Saturday in September.”

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "RMT members are standing rock solid again this morning on both Northern and South Western Railway in the continuing fight for safety, security and access on our trains.

"It is scandalous that while other train operators have been prepared to engage seriously with RMT on the crucial issue of a guaranteed second safety-critical member of staff on their services ARN and SWR have slammed the door in our faces.

"It's time for both these companies to get out of the bunker and start talking with the union on the issue of the guard guarantee. RMT will not allow safety, security and access on our railways to be compromised in the drive for private profit."