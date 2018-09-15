Northern Rail passengers face disruption in South Yorkshire on third day of RMT strike action

Rail passengers across South Yorkshire face further disruption today as workers hold a further strike in the long-running dispute over the role of guards.

RMT members are staging 24-hour walk-outs every Saturday in September in a dispute over the introduction of driver-only operation on their services.

Northern has had to reduce its services by 70 per cent.

The rail operator said that it is operating a reduced timetable with very few trains running before 9am and after 3pm.

Some routes do not have any services, while others have limited ones. Replacement bus services are also operating.

Customers are advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel.

Two more walkouts are planned for September 22 and 29.

Visit the Northern website for more details on the affected services www.journeycheck.com/northern

