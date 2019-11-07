Northern Rail issues 'do not travel' warning as flood travel chaos deepens

The firm has issued the advice for customers on three routes.

Flooding has closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria- and roads are also closed meaning customers should not attempt to travel.

Flooding is affecting rail services across the region.

There remains potential for disruption to services in many areas of the Northern network throughout the day on Friday with heavy rain forecast for Derbyshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and South and West Yorkshire.

Northern customers are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead.

A Northern spokesperson said: "As we move into the evening peak we are still experiencing disruption on several routes and, with heavy rain forecast for much of the evening, disruption is likely for the rest of the day.

"We are still advising customers on three routes - Sheffield to Lincoln, Sheffield to Gainsborough and Manchester Victoria to Hebden Bridge - not to travel as flooding is making rail and road travel extremely difficult.

"Colleagues at Network Rail are working hard to return the tracks to normal working, but at present we have no estimate as to when we will be able to operate services on the affected routes."

The spokesperson added: "Northern would like to thank customers for their understanding and patience as we continue to try to run as many services as possible."

Due to further flooding at Hadfield, trains are unable to call at this station and will start and terminate at Glossop. Road transport is being arranged.

Flooding at Kiveton Park means services are unable to run between Sheffield and Gainsborough Central/Lincoln - tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railway (travel between Lincoln and Nottingham/Newark/Doncaster) and LNER (between Doncaster and Newark/Retford) CUSTOMERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO TRAVEL BETWEEN SHEFFIELD AND LINCOLN/GAINSBOROUGH.

A fallen tree has affected the overhead lines at Springs Junction. As a result there are no services between Leeds and Ilkley. Some services are running between Bradford Forster Square and Ilkley via Baildon. Customers are advised to travel to Shipley to connect with rail replacement buses to Ilkley.

Earlier disruption between Meadowhall and Rotherham Central/Swinton, caused following a road vehicle collision at a level crossing, has cleared.

Flooding at Walsden has blocked the line between Manchester Victoria and Leeds. CUSTOMERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO TRAVEL BETWEEN HEBDEN BRIDGE AND MANCHESTER VICTORIA

Flooding at Culcheth Farm had blocked the line between Eccles and Earlestown - services are now able to run at reduced speed on the Chat Moss line between Liverpool and Manchester. Delays are likely. Northern tickets will be accepted on TransPennine Express services.

Flooding at Denby Dale has subsided - all lines are open between Huddersfield and Sheffield.

Severe flooding at Rotherham Central is blocking the railway in both directions meaning there are no services between Sheffield and Leeds/Doncaster via Rotherham. Rail replacement buses are in operation between Rotherham Central and Meadowhall.

Flooding at Moorthorpe has blocked the line between Sheffield and Leeds. Road transport is being arranged.

Flooding at Blackpool South has cleared - line to Preston has reopened.

Flooding at Atherton means services from Salford to Wigan are diverting via Bolton. Services from Wigan to Salford are operating as normal at the moment.

Due to flooding at Roby, trains travelling from Wigan to Liverpool are unable to call at this station.

Flooding at Shepley has blocked the line between Huddersfield and Penistone.

Customers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today.