Northern Lights: Destigmatising mental ill health

Mental Health

If someone breaks a leg, has the flu, or experiences some other form of physical ill health, there is no stigma attached when they talk openly about it or post about it on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is most likely no guilt, embarrassment or shame felt by the person experiencing it. However, when it comes to mental ill health, this is less so.

Whilst we have seen a shift in recent years to people feeling more comfortable talking openly about moments of mental distress, there is still a taboo. Even more so when it comes to talking about severe, long-term mental health conditions. People experiencing these conditions can feel stigmatised and hide aspects of who they are or what they are going through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week is mental health awareness week, and it is important that we develop an awareness of mental health, what this means, and remove the stigma associated with those who experience mental ill health. According to the Mental Health Foundation, it is reported that 15% of UK workers have an existing mental health condition. Other data from the Mental Health Foundation includes that, in 2022, mental health was the fifth most common reason given for sickness absence in the workplace. Mental ill health is now the most common cause of work-limiting conditions among those aged 44 years and younger. Over the past decade, the number of workers aged 16–34 years who reported that their mental health limits the type or amount of work they can do has more than quadrupled.

With increased reporting about mental health challenges, I do think that people are more open about their mental health. However, this is not on par with people openly talking about their physical health. I believe that the negative way in which mental ill health is generally viewed is largely due to how it was dealt with historically. From the terminology used to describe it to the way individuals were treated. This shaped how people experiencing mental distress were viewed by society. The nineteenth-century treatment of people with mental distress was by way of segmenting them off from society and placing them in psychiatric institutions (asylums).

Anyone displaying mental ill health would be stigmatised and admitted for treatment. Early methods of treating mental distress were dehumanising and focused on treating, not curing. Over the years, there has been a shift in the treatment of mental distress from inhumane approaches to more holistic ones. As these approaches have advanced, it has re-modelled the understanding of psychological wellbeing and brought about changes in societal perceptions.

Just like with physical health, we all have mental health. Just like with physical ill health, mental ill health (or distress) can range from the mild to the severe. It can be short-term, long-term, or permanent. Many of us are ignorant when it comes to understanding mental ill health, and as such, feel uncomfortable talking about such matters. Many people experiencing mental distress do not talk about it because of the stigma. They are worried about how they will be perceived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After I had been diagnosed with dyslexia a few years ago, I wrote about it on LinkedIn. This encouraged one of my LinkedIn connections to reach out to me privately and share their experience of having recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia. They knew I liked to use my platform to increase awareness about biases, unfair treatment, injustices, and to challenge people’s thinking in order to address these issues. They gave me permission to share their story, which I did, keeping them anonymous.

Because of the stigma associated with schizophrenia, they had kept their diagnosis private. They were afraid of repercussions to their career if they were public about it. Fast forward three years, and having met up with them recently, they are now working in a role where they felt confident to disclose their condition, once they had been there for a while. The environment is supportive, and they are thriving.

At the time, I shared their story in the hope that it would help readers to challenge their thinking. As well as to see how bias towards certain mental health conditions stigmatises the people affected. One person commented that for leadership, mental health is something talked about to feel like something good is being done or as a tick box exercise. They said that there is a failure to get to the bottom line and the roots of what an employee might be going through. By focusing on the mission/profit/bottom line, the human element that ultimately makes the organisation succeed or fail is forgotten about.

There are many factors that can contribute to mental distress, and someone presenting with mental distress is still human. The stigma associated with mental health conditions can leave those experiencing them feeling embarrassed, ashamed, guilty, and fearful of the way people will react to them if they disclose their condition. It can also be very lonely for them. Regardless of their situation or level of mental ill health, they should be treated with the same level of empathy and compassion as those experiencing physical ill health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We do not ostracise a person with a severe physical condition, so let us not do it with someone experiencing a severe mental health condition. Increase your awareness about mental health, and with that awareness, do what you can to make our workplaces, communities, and society more knowledgeable and understanding. That way, we can all do our part so that stigmas regarding mental ill health are removed.

​