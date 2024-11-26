Northern Lights: Celebrating our graduating students

Graduation

Over the last two weeks, more than 10,000 students have graduated from Sheffield Hallam University at our biggest ever graduation celebration.

You may have seen groups of young people in their cap and gowns alongside their proud families and friends around the city centre.

Graduation is such a memorable time and is an obvious highlight in any university’s calendar.

It is a huge privilege to celebrate this pinnacle of achievement with our students, their families and friends. Graduation is a key milestone, marking the end of a long period of learning and development, and the beginning of something new.

Some of our graduates will already be engaged in this next stage – a new job or a promotion achieved through developing their skills – but for others it’s about taking those first steps into the world of work.

We know that our graduates go on to do great things, with more than half staying within the Yorkshire region to become part of the local workforce.

Whether they have firm plans or are still deciding what comes next, graduation is a moment to celebrate and reflect on their achievements, to thank all those who have supported them - family, friends, lecturers, university support teams – and to celebrate the rich diversity of our Sheffield Hallam community.

Graduation ceremonies are, by nature, big, busy and exciting. For many, this is exactly what they are looking forward to.

But we know that for others, the prospect of a large, noisy event can be overwhelming and a source of anxiety.

That’s why this year we have held our first ever alternative graduation ceremony.

We wanted to create a smaller, less hectic version, so that students who struggle with anxiety or find the stimulation of a large, busy ceremony too much to cope with can celebrate in a different context, where they feel more relaxed and supported.

Hallam is one of a very small number of universities who offer this alternative, and although the numbers of students taking part this year was small, we know from other universities that this will build year on year as students report their positive experiences to others.

For this alternative ceremony, our students were assigned a dedicated steward to guide and support them throughout their time at the ceremony, making sure they knew where everything was, how the ceremony would work and helping them engage with the ceremony in a way they felt comfortable with.

The ceremony was a great success, and I was especially proud to hear one student graduating at the alternative ceremony say that the experience made her ‘feel seen’ by the University.

Sheffield Hallam is firmly committed to cultivating a culture of inclusion for all, where every student, and member of staff, feels they belong, irrespective of background, identity or disability.

Developing an alternative ceremony is just one of the ways we are putting inclusion at the heart of our students’ experience.

As we approach the end of 2024, it has given me pause to reflect on what has been a busy, challenging, yet hugely rewarding first year for me at Sheffield Hallam.

Since I started as Vice-Chancellor in January the University, and the wider higher education sector, has been working through a significant period of change and challenge.

Although this hasn’t been easy for our staff and students, we are making the changes we need to make to secure the financial future of the University and continue to be one of the most popular, and most inclusive universities in the UK.

Graduation is always a timely reminder of the hugely positive impact universities make, not just on our students’ lives but also on the wider city and region, working with key civic partners to help create a more prosperous, equitable future for all who live, work and study here.

Looking ahead to 2025, I am delighted that we will be formally welcoming our newly appointed Chancellor, Uriah Rennie.

Uri was the first black referee to oversee Premier League games and has been a committed community advocate in the city throughout his life.

Now retired from his profession, he dedicates all of his time to actively campaign on a range of issues including improving equity, equality and inclusion in sport, supporting mental health and supporting resilient communities to thrive.

A proud Sheffielder, Uri absolutely embodies our values here at Sheffield Hallam University and I know our students are going to learn a great deal from him.

Just as the thousands of students I’ve seen graduate this week are full of hope for what is to come, I too am full of hope of what the University can achieve for our students, our city and our community going forward.

