Six fire engines were sent to a Sheffield hospital amid concerns about smoke.

But it was soon established that a faulty lift was to blame for the smoke, and a false alarm was declared.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the Northern General Hospital on Herries Road yesterday, Thursday, February 9, at around 3.53pm.

A spokesperson added: “As per procedure, six fire engines and a turntable ladder were mobilised. However, upon arrival it turned out to be a false alarm. They left shortly after. What it turned out to be was an overheating lift motor that had put out some smoke.”

Six fire engines were sent to the Northern General Hospital on Thursday, February 10, following what turned out to be a false alarm. File photo