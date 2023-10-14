Northern Belle Sheffield: Britain's 'most luxurious train' set to visit city this month for trip to Carlisle
Passengers can experience the splendour of Britain's 'most luxurious' train when it visits Sheffield later this month.
The Nothern Belle, described by actor Bill Nighy on Channel 5 as 'the Grand Dame of luxury travel', will pull into Sheffield on Saturday, October 28.
From there, the 1930s Pullman-style train will take passengers on a no-expense-spared trip along the Settle-Carlisle line, pulled by the Battle of Britain class steam engine Tangmere.
Passengers will take to the red carpet to board the train at Sheffield's Midland station at 8.30am on Saturday, October 28. They will be served a three-course brunch on the outward leg before tucking into a slap-up six-course supper accompanied by fine wines on their return from exploring Carlisle.
A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: "It promises to be the trip of a lifetime for the lucky passengers. We will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail transport in Britain."
The Nothern Belle will be back in Sheffield twice during November, and again on December 8 for a Christmas Lunch special. For more information about journeys on the Northern Belle, starting at £295, visit: www.northernbelle.co.uk.