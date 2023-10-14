The Nothern Belle, described by actor Bill Nighy on Channel 5 as 'the Grand Dame of luxury travel', will pull into Sheffield on Saturday, October 28

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A passenger prepares for dinner aboard the Northern Belle. Photo Cameron Pitts.

Passengers can experience the splendour of Britain's 'most luxurious' train when it visits Sheffield later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nothern Belle, described by actor Bill Nighy on Channel 5 as 'the Grand Dame of luxury travel', will pull into Sheffield on Saturday, October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, the 1930s Pullman-style train will take passengers on a no-expense-spared trip along the Settle-Carlisle line, pulled by the Battle of Britain class steam engine Tangmere.

Passengers will take to the red carpet to board the train at Sheffield's Midland station at 8.30am on Saturday, October 28. They will be served a three-course brunch on the outward leg before tucking into a slap-up six-course supper accompanied by fine wines on their return from exploring Carlisle.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: "It promises to be the trip of a lifetime for the lucky passengers. We will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail transport in Britain."