Northern announces Doncaster and Sheffield timetables for weekend rail strike

Rail operator Northern has announced timetables and warned of fresh disruption ahead of the latest RMT strike this weekend.

Passengers in Doncaster, Sheffield and across the region are facing disruption again this Saturday and Sunday as the long-running dispute rumbles on.

Northern services will be disrupted by an RMT strike again this weekend.

Northern has release amended timetables with the firm running reduced services across the weekend.

Ongoing engineering work in and around Manchester will also see some disruption to services, particularly between Manchester and Liverpool, with Northern running an hourly service via Warrington Central.

Services running via St Helens Junction will start and terminate at Newton-le-Willows with buses running to and from Manchester Oxford Road.

On Saturday, Northern expects to run around 30% of services with customers advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the rail network.

On Sunday, there will be planned cancellations on a small minority of routes, primarily in the north west, and again customers should check up to the last minute before travelling.

This weekend also sees a number of significant events taking place throughout the north of England and customers are reminded of the impact the amended timetables will have on travel to and from those events.

Saturday 8 September

Saltaire Festival

SKIPTON – Three trains per hour to and from Skipton – last train Saltaire is at 19:12

LEEDS – Two trains per hour to and from Leeds. Last train from Saltaire is at 19:12

Tour of Britain (cycling)

SHEFIELD TO WORKSOP – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Sheffield is at 06:38. Last train from Worksop is at 19:07

LINCOLN CENTRAL TO WORKSOP – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Lincoln Central is at 08:22. Last train from Worksop is at 17:06

NOTTINGHAM – There will be no Northern service to and from Nottingham. Customers should use Cross Country or East Midlands Trains services.

SHEFIELD TO RETFORD – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Sheffield is at 06:38. Last train from Retford is at 18:57

LINCOLN CENTRAL TO RETFORD – One train every two hours between the two stations. First train from Lincoln Central is at 08:22. Last train from Retford is at 17:17

Penistone Agricultural Show

SHEFFIELD – One direct service to and from Sheffield during the morning, no afternoon service from Sheffield. Last train from Penistone is at 16:42

BARNSLEY – One train per hour to and from Barnsley during the morning, one train in the afternoon – last train from Penistone is at 16:42

HUDDERSFIELD – Hourly service to and Huddersfield during the morning , two trains in the afternoon – last train from Penistone is at 15:17

