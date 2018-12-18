North Face jackets among clothing stolen in ram raid at JD Sports in Sheffield

Ram raiders escaped with clothing, including North Face jackets, after driving a car into the front of JD Sports in Sheffield city centre.

At around 3.45am yesterday, a Kia Picanto was driven through the front window of the store on The Moor in Sheffield city centre by raiders who grabbed clothing and loaded it into a getaway car before speeding off from the scene.

Smashed windows at JD Sports on The Moor.

CRIME: Arrests made after South Yorkshire raids over importation of laughing gas worth £6m

North Face jackets were among the items stolen in the raid.

READ MORE: Police discover cannabis factory in Sheffield house

The Kia, which was stolen, was left behind at the crime scene and is being forensically examined in a bid to identify the crooks involved.

COURT: Murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss described as ‘truly horrific’

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 104 of December 17.