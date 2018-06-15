North Derbyshire resident conned out of £60,000 in telephone scam

A police warning has been issued after a north Derbyshire resident was conned out of £60,000 in a telephone scam.

The victim, aged in their 50s, received a call from someone claiming to be a Sky employee offering a 30 per cent discount.

The victim was told that to take advantage of the discount their bank records needed to be updated.

Fraudsters were able to give the victim the first two digits of their sort code and first four digits of their bank account.

The victim raised concerns that the call could be a scam and was given a telephone number to ring, which they were told was a fraud hotline.

When the number was dialled the victim was told they would be called back in five minutes.

A fraudster called back and told the victim that suspected fraudulent activity had been detected on their account and that they needed to transfer their money to secure accounts.

In total £60,000 was moved by the victim into the new accounts.

Tammy Barnes, from Derbyshire Police's fraud unit, said: "This type of fraud can be absolutely devastating.

"This is a sophisticated fraud where the people involved have used a number of high-tech methods - such as making it appear the victim has been contacted by a legitimate number when being contacted by the supposed ‘fraud team’.

"This victim, as with many others, has believed because they have put the phone down that when they ring a new number they are speaking to someone new. In fact the fraudsters are not clearing the line and the victim is actually speaking to the same con artists.

"Our message to anyone who has a call that they are worried about is to hang up immediately. If you then ring your bank make sure you can hear the dial tone or, preferably, use another phone to contact the authorities.

"Secondly, your bank will never tell you to move your money to a secure account - so never move your money to an unknown account.

"If you are concerned that you have been contacted by a fraudster, or that you have fallen victim to them, don’t suffer in silence."