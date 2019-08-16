Nora Quoirin's family 'want answers' over death of 15-year-old
The family of Nora Quoirin have said they hope to have "more answers to our many questions" over the death of their daughter.
In a statement issued by the Lucie Blackman Trust, they said: "Today the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Minister for the State paid their respects to our family. We had the opportunity to thank them for everything that the Malaysian government, police, search and rescue teams, local people and volunteers have done to help us. Tragically, as we know, this wasn't enough to save Nora.
"The initial post-mortem results have given some information that help us to understand Nora's cause of death. But our beautiful innocent girl died in extremely complex circumstances and we are hoping that soon we will have more answers to our many questions. We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days.
"We would like to thank the Malaysian authorities for their ongoing support and cooperation with international governments and police as the criminal and missing persons investigations continue.
"We will be bringing Nora home where she will finally be laid to rest, close to her loving families in France and Ireland."