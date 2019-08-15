Nora Quoirin tragedy - how events unfolded in Malaysia

Police added that there was no evidence that the 15-year-old had been abducted or raped.

She been on a family holiday at the Dusun resort, near Seremban, around an hour south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager, with a Northern Irish mother and French father, was understood to be travelling on an Irish passport.

Nora Quoirin

Here is what has happened since she disappeared:

- Sunday August 4

Nora is reported missing after her father discovers she is not in her bedroom at the Dusun resort at around 8am on Sunday.

The window was also open in the room that Nora had been sharing with her two siblings.

Family friend Catherine Cook tells PA: "It's out of character for Nora to go wandering off."

- Monday August 5

A British charity says Malaysian police are treating Nora's disappearance as a potential abduction, but officers say there is no sign of any foul play.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity supporting missing people abroad, say police believe the teenager could have been taken.

However, speaking to press on Monday afternoon, Che Zakaria Bin Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan, says: "So far there's no indication of foul play; however, investigations are still ongoing."

- Tuesday August 6

Nora's family release a statement saying: "Nora's family believe she has been abducted.

"We are especially worried because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities, and is not like other 15-year-olds.

"She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself, and she won't understand what is going on.

"She never goes anywhere by herself. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost."

- Wednesday August 7

Police say they are analysing unidentified fingerprints found in the family's hotel suite.

The prints were at an open window in a downstairs hall, not in the bedroom upstairs where Nora was sleeping with her siblings, deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman says.

- Friday August 9

Police investigate whether footprints found in the forest where Nora went missing belong to the teenager.

State fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar tells journalists: "Previously, our detective canines had spotted footprints, but when we conducted a search there, we couldn't find her."

Nora's family also reveal more about her condition, holoprosencephaly, as search crews play recorded messages from her mother, Meabh, through the forest in an attempt to reach the youngster.

The family say in a statement: "Nora is not like other teenagers. She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone.

"Nora can read like a young child, but she cannot write more than a few words. She has a good memory but she cannot understand anything conceptual. She is unable to do maths and so things like money are impossible to manage.

"She cannot make or receive phone calls independently."

- Saturday August 10

Nora's family thank the search teams involved since the teenager's disappearance.

Her mother and father, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, say: "To be with us here, it means the world to us. We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here.

"We are extremely impressed by the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora.

"And thank you so much."

- Sunday August 11

Nora has been missing for a week, with hundreds of rescuers still involved in the search operation.

- Monday August 12

A visibly emotional Mrs Quoirin makes a further appeal for her daughter to return home.

She tells television reporters: "Nora is our first child.

"She has been vulnerable since the day she was born.

"She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her."

A reward of £10,000 - donated by an anonymous Belfast business - is made available for information leading to Nora's safe return.

- Tuesday August 13

An unclothed body is found beside a small stream, about 1.6 miles (2.5m) from the jungle resort of Dusun, police say.

Hours later, police confirm Nora's family have identified it as the 15-year-old.

Police say their probe into what happened is looking into all possibilities including the "angle of criminal investigation".

- Wednesday August 14

The Lucie Blackman Trust releases a statement from the family in which they say: "Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of Nora's death.

- Thursday August 15

Malaysian police say there is no evidence that the teenager had been abducted or raped.

They say the post-mortem examination showed she died from intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress, and that she had died two or three days before she was found.