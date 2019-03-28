Non League: Stocksbridge Park Steels are confident they can survive the drop

Stocksbridge Park Steels could be a couple of wins away from securing their Evo-Stik League status, believes Chris Hilton ahead of Saturday’s home clash with mid-table Loughborough Dynamo.

The Steels’ boss has seen his side pull six-points clear of the East Division’s bottom two following back-to-back wins over relegation rivals. “I think we probably need another six-points and we’ll be okay, “ said Hilton.

“The win at Spalding completed a good week for us and it's not very often I’ve been able to say that. I always said that I believed we would get out of trouble and start to climb the table. We’ve got to carry that on against Loughborough on Saturday and try to keep the winning run going if we can. If we can’t do that then it’s important we don’t lose the game because every point counts at this stage of the season.

“We don’t just want to make sure we safe, we want to finish as high as we can. We’ve won three of the last five games which has lifted us to 14th and put us top of that mini league of seven we’ve talked about. Looking at the table the next two teams above us Lincoln United and Frickley Athletic are catchable as we have both still to play.”

Hilton was delighted with his side’s application and perseverance to get the win at Spalding. “We did really well in the first half and should have gone in leading at the break. Frosty was causing them all sorts of problems until he went off injured. They (Spalding) didn’t really cause us any and I don’t think anyone would deny we deserved to win the game.”

Hilton had special praise for young goalkeeper David Robson, who is on loan from Hull City. “David’s done really well for us since coming in although he didn’t have a lot to do at Spalding. He’s shown maturity beyond his years and if he carries on developing and learning he will have a bright future in the game.”

Striker Danny Frost is expected to have recovered from a hip injury picked up at Spalding . Brodie Litchfield is out as he serves the last of a three match suspension

Loughborough thumped Steels 5-1 in the reverse fixture back in September but arrive having lost the last four away.

Home wins against Lincoln United then 3-2 over Carlton Town on Tuesday has lifted Sheffield FC from sixth to third. And what has already been a good week for Club will hope to turn it into an excellent one with victory over Frickley Athletic at home this weekend.

Sheffield boss Gavin Smith said. “Its been a great week especially when we have not played well, so to come away with two wins is a bonus. Our passing games hasn’t been on form but the commitment and dedication and never give up attitude no one can fault.

“Its a massive game for us on Saturday as a lot of teams around us are playing each other so it gives us a chance to further strengthen our place in the play-offs.. It won’t be easy, Frickley are a hard working team who also have possibly the best striker in the league in Jacob Hazel, so we need to be at our best.”

Sheffield will be hoping to complete a league double following a 3-2 victory at Westfield Lane back in October, while Frickley arrive without a win in the last six league games.

Fixtures.

Premier Division: Hednesford Town v Matlock Town.

East Division: Sheffield FC v Frickley Athletic , Stocksbridge Park Steels v Loughborough Dynamo.