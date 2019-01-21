Nominate the NHS stars who have cared for your children for top award

Young patients are being encouraged to nominate their favourite doctors and nurses for a top award.

Any young person or family who has received treatment from Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust services in the last year can make a nomination for the Children’s Star Award.

A nurse with a young patient.

The awards have been running for more than eight years, and each year children have awarded this special prize to NHS staff who went the extra mile for them.

The 2019 Star Awards, sponsored of NHS Professionals, will be a chance to praise staff who have looked after children in 2018.

Colin McCready, CEO of NHS Professionals, said, “NHS Professionals is delighted to support the Star Awards as a way to recognise the exceptional staff who have gone the extra mile in supporting and caring for children and young people in Sheffield.”

Last year, the team award was awarded to Sheffield Eating Disorders Assessment and Treatment Team (SEDATT) and the individual's Children's Star Award was won by haematology nurse Louise George.

A patient, who did not wish to be named nominated Louise and said she is now considered a friend.

She said: “Louise was the first face that I saw minutes after my baby was diagnosed with blood disorder thalassemia.

“Louise was so calming and reassuring. From being in a panic state I became much more relaxed. She went above and beyond her car e and duty. She’s not only a haematology nurse she’s our dearest friend.”

Another patient, who also did not want to be identified, praised the eating disorders team.

“They have walked my daughter through anorexia with kindness and expertise. They never once forgot about us. They listened and have changed our lives.”

Nominations close on January 31. Nominate at www.sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/nominate. Winners announced in March.