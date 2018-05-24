Nominate the next unsung hero of Pride in Sheffield awards

The Star is looking for another unsung hero who deserves to take the spotlight as Sheffield’s next community champion.

Last month Richard Hay, development manager of the Double Six Youth Club in Woodseats, was revealed as the third winner of The Moor Pride in Sheffield Community Champion Awards.

The 47-year-old was nominated for his work leading an organisation that, locally at least, stands virtually alone - a place where young people aged eight to 19 can gather, socialise and enjoy activities from cooking to sports, arts and crafts.

Now a fourth worthy candidate is sought. Awards are being handed out to individuals who work hard to improve the lives of others but don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

Champions will be picked from each of the city's six parliamentary constituencies. Richard lives in the Sheffield Heeley district, and the next area of focus will be Sheffield South East.

Winners are being highlighted in The Star and on a special display on The Moor, where thousands will see their story. The campaign is being run alongside Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns the revamped shopping street and is giving each champion £250 to put towards their cause. Recipients will also collect special treats from the development’s shops and attractions including The Light cinema and Primark.

The first community champion to be recognised was Tessa Lupton, of Fox Hill in the Brightside and Hillsborough constituency, who was nominated for her campaign to get new play equipment installed at Wolfe Road Park, which has been targeted by vandals.

Then Liz Godfrey, of Endcliffe in the Sheffield Central area, was revealed as the second winner. She was picked for her role as a co-ordinator of the local Heritage Open Days, an annual programme that has rapidly grown in popularity since she took the helm with fellow volunteers.

To nominate a candidate email richard.blackledge@jpress.co.uk, outlining who you have picked, why, where they are from and including contact details.