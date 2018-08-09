Nobody behind bars for murder of Sheffield man gunned down in city street nine years ago

Nobody is behind bars yet for the murder of a Sheffield man gunned down on a city street nine years ago last month.

James Kamara, aged 22, was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Brunswick Street, Broomhall, just over nine years ago - in July 2009.

Police officers in Brunswick Street, Broomhall, after the shooting of James Kamara

Detectives who investigated the killing at the time believed the dad-of-two was shot as part of a feud between the S3 gang operating in Pitsmoor and Burngreave and the WS10 'Squaremen' based around Broomhall.

Four men charged over his death were acquitted after a trial and nobody else has ever been prosecuted.

The case is one of 28 unsolved murders on South Yorkshire Police's books.

James, from Pitsmoor, was sat in a car when shots were fired from the window of another car as it drove past.

A masked gunman was seen leaning out of the rear window of a silver Vauxhall Vectra - which was later found burnt out - killing James in a hail of bullets.

James died in a pool of blood after being sot seven times and three friends, who were also shot, were rushed to hospital but survived.

He was saying goodbye to life-long friends as he prepared to move to Manchester when he was gunned down.

Prosecutor Paul Watson QC described the shooting as a 'pre-meditated and cold-blooded killing' but said that James was not believed to have been the intended target.

James and his friends had been involved in a clash involving a rival gang in Eldon Street, Devonshire Green, 90 minutes before the shooting, with detectives suspecting the shooting may have been a revenge attack.

They suspect that James was in the wrong place at the wrong time and that a friend, described as a leading member of the Squaremen, had been the target.

The most current unsolved murder in South Yorkshire is that of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave in March.

The dad-of-three was knifed after a group of men pulled up in a car, jumped out and chased him and a friend.

The suspected motive has never been given by South Yorkshire Police.

The oldest unsolved murders in South Yorkshire date back to the 1960s.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.