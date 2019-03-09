‘No weapon used’ in Moor market incident say police

No weapon was seen, found or used in the incident which led to the arrest of a man in the Moor market this morning.

Police were initially called late this morning to reports of a man shoplifting from one of the stalls in the market.

The man was held down on the ground by market security staff.

Shoppers in the market at the time reported the man in an agitated state, with some suggesting he was also brandishing had a weapon.

READ MORE: Man arrested after incident at Sheffield’s Moor market

However, police now say no weapon was either seen, found or used in the incident.

The man was detained by city centre officers and one specialist officer on duty for Sheffield United’s home game against Rotherham United and the man was arrested for attempted theft.