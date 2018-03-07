'No tree felling works were planned for today,' Sheffield Council contractor says

No tree felling works have been carried out in Sheffield today - with council contractor Amey saying none were planned as part of its schedule.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault at the site of of tree felling work on Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore on Monday and campaigners also staged a protest on Thornsett Road, Nether Edge on Tuesday.

An Amey spokeswoman said no work was planned for today, adding: "This is a normal part of work planning, which means that activities change on a daily basis according to operational requirements. No tree work was planned for today."

Campaigners claim Amey are refusing to look at the engineering solutions that are included in the contract because it is cheaper to cut the tree.

Amey and Sheffield Council have both repeatedly said the trees are either dead, dying, diseased, dangerous or damaging the highway.