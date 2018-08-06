No 'suspicious circumstances' following death of 30-year-old Sheffield woman

Police have found there were no suspicions circumstances after a murder probe was initially launched following the death of a 30-year-old woman.

Detectives arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a body was found inside a bungalow in Archdale Close, Manor, last Thursday at 12.30pm.

But they were released under investigation and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson today confirmed there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the woman's death.

They added: "An investigation was launched and a forensic post-mortem carried out.

"Two people arrested in connection to the death have been released under investigation and the matter has now been handed to HM coroner."