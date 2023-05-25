No ruffled feathers as farm animals visit Valley Wood care home

The Heeley home, which is operated by Sheffield charity Sheffcare and specialises in dementia care, is just a short distance from the celebrated inner city farm.
And the home and the farm have launched a special dementia friendly relationship as part of the People Keeping Well Community Project, which means regular visit from the farm and its animals.
“The farm’s first visit to Valley Wood was a huge success and was enjoyed by residents, relatives and staff so we were delighted that the team were able to come back,” said Valley Wood manager Louise Crocker.
“It really is incredibly moving to see the reaction of many of our residents who clearly have a deep love and respect for animals and who respond so well to this sort of close interaction.
“We’re really are thankful to everybody at Heeley City Farm for making these visits possible.
“We are also planning to make visits to the farm and get involved in the dementia projects that are run there and which provide a safe place for many people living with dementia.”