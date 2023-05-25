No ruffled feathers as farm animals visit Valley Wood care home

There were no ruffled feathers when the animals of Sheffield’s Heeley City Farm visited their neighbours at Valley Wood residential care home.

Hens were among the animals making visit to Valley Wood

The Heeley home, which is operated by Sheffield charity Sheffcare and specialises in dementia care, is just a short distance from the celebrated inner city farm.

And the home and the farm have launched a special dementia friendly relationship as part of the People Keeping Well Community Project, which means regular visit from the farm and its animals.

“The farm’s first visit to Valley Wood was a huge success and was enjoyed by residents, relatives and staff so we were delighted that the team were able to come back,” said Valley Wood manager Louise Crocker.

“It really is incredibly moving to see the reaction of many of our residents who clearly have a deep love and respect for animals and who respond so well to this sort of close interaction.

“We’re really are thankful to everybody at Heeley City Farm for making these visits possible.