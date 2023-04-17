No pregnant pauses for Sammy aboard HMS Pinafore

It’s the Victorian musical masterpiece known and loved for its chorus line of sisters, cousins and aunts.

It's a case of baby came too as Sammy prepares for her stage debut

But as Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society prepare for the first night of their revival of comic opera favourite HMS Pinafore, they might be making space for a baby in that lineup!

For Sammy Tansley Jones, who is playing cousin Hebe in the nautical musical comedy, will be 31 weeks pregnant as she takes to the stage for her Dore debut.

The 29-year-old maths and music tutor, who lives in Dore, decided that after several years of being in the orchestra pit as a musician, she would like to experience life on stage for the first time.

What she didn’t expect when she expect when she auditioned for her G&S role, though, was that by the time she gets on stage she’ll be just a few weeks from giving birth for the first time.

“It’s not making too much of a difference really, though I do notice I get a little more out of breath than I might do normally when I’m singing,” Sammy said.

“Cousin Hebe is one of the lesser principal roles and it’s been a great experience for me and one I don’t suppose I’ll have an opportunity to repeat for a while once the baby is here.”

Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society’s production of HMS Pinafore is directed by Graham Weston, with musical direction by Martin Yates.