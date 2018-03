Have your say

A two car collision closed a major Sheffield road this afternoon - but both drivers escaped unhurt.

The incident - which involved a Nissan GTR and an Audi S4 - took place shortly after 2pm.

An on scene doctor called for an ambulance but both male drivers were able to remove themselves from their vehicles unaided.

The council also attended to repair a lamppost.

No information has yet been released as to whether the road has reopened.