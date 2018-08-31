‘No crime took place’ in South Yorkshire park, police say

Officers investigating an alleged serious sexual assault in a South Yorkshire park today have concluded no crime took place.

At about 1pm on Friday August 31, officers received a report of a serious sexual assault in a small park just off Beckett Road in Wheatley, Doncaster, involving an eight-year-old boy.

Officers attended to investigate the matter and based on the report, the area was cordoned off for further investigation.

A/Detective Sergeant Gray of Doncaster CID said: “Following our enquiries this afternoon, the investigation has now concluded, as we have confirmed no crime or incident had taken place.

“We want to reassure residents any report of this nature is taken incredibly seriously and we appreciate how concerning this has been to the local community.

“While we are confident this incident has not occurred, we are working with the boy and his family to understand and address any needs there may be.”