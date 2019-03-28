No complacency from Sheffield Wednesday with eight games to go says skipper Tom Lees

Complacency is a killer in the dying stages of the Championship season.

But there’s no fear of that at Sheffield Wednesday according to captain Tom Lees, who says the squad are prepared for a tough run in to the final day on May 6.

Tome Lees and Adam Reach. Pic Steve Ellis.

After a torrid first half of the campaign, the defender believes the unexpected fact that the Owls now have something to play for will prevent any player from taking his foot off the gas.

Speaking to the Star, Lees said: “A few months ago there wasn’t really much to play for in the season and now we have given ourselves something to play for really.

“It’s going to be tough, we have got a lot of tough fixtures against teams in and around us but if we win those games then you will jump over teams.

“It’s a big ask but we will give it a go and take each game as it comes.

“Every year there seems to be one [a team that sneaks into play-offs], we have just got to keep on going and replicate what we have done over the last few months now. It’s one last big push.”

It’s never ideal to kick start a surge up the table half way through the season, but that’s exactly what happened at Hillsborough after the departure of Jos Luhukay over the Christmas period.

And Lees says the squad are hoping it’s better late than never as they continue the defence of their unbeaten run under Steve Bruce.

“I think since the Preston game in December we have been on a really, really good run,” he said. “You might lose the odd game, but everybody is going to lose a game in the season.

"Generally this second half of the season has been almost promotion form. We’ve got a big task ahead but we will just give it a good go.

“We’re in good as form as anyone if you look at the form table. There’s a lot of teams that will fancy themselves but there is always one that comes from nowhere and are that form team - hopefully it can be us.

“Unfortunately some people have got little knocks and they’ve just gone out of the team so it’s just competition really and that breeds good performances because people can’t get complacent.”

Wednesday travel to Stoke City on Saturday for the first of their eight remaining league matches.