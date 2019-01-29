No change in condition of man stabbed in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve

A man stabbed in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve remains in hospital in a serious condition.

South Yorkshire Police said the 27-year-old suffered a ‘significant puncture wound’ in the attack in Chapeltown at 8.25pm on Monday, December 31.

The force said today that there has been no change to his condition and he remains in hospital.

He was attacked close to the Wagon and Horses pub and the Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar and was given emergency first aid at the scene by two doormen and an off-duty nurse before he was rushed to hospital.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

