No arrests yet over theft of shotguns from Sheffield shop

Detectives investigating the theft of over 20 shotguns from a Sheffield shop have not yet made any arrests.

Thieves smashed their way into All Guns Discounted in Attercliffe through an exterior brick wall last Wednesday night.

All Guns Discounted, Leigh Street, Attercliffe

They created two holes in the brickwork to allow raiders access to and from the Leigh Street store.

The crooks got away with over 20 shotguns plus ammunition worth a total of £25,000.

Howard Turner, who runs the store, has now had extra security features added to his shop, including steel walls.

He has not yet-re-opened.

Detectives investigating the raid said the thieves used a dark coloured Vauxhall Astra as their getaway car.

In a statement, the force said: “No arrests have been made at this time, the investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.