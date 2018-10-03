No arrests yet over double stabbing in Sheffield

Detectives investigating a double stabbing in Sheffield are still searching for those involved.

Two men were stabbed on Norwood Road, Sheffield, last week

Two young men were stabbed during an incident in Norwood Road, close to the Northern General Hospital, on Wednesday, September 26.

Police officers said two 18-year-old men were stabbed following a collision.

A black Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo were involved in a smash and, according to South Yorkshire Police, the occupants of both cars were involved in an ‘altercation’ before officers arrived.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

South Yorkshire Police said no arrests have yet been made.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 698 of September 26.



