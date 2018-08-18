No arrests after latest stabbing in Sheffield

Have your say

There have been no arrests yet after a man was found stabbed on a street in Sheffield yesterday evening.

The 29-year-old was found on Gleadless Road, in Gleadless Valley, with a stab wound to his abdomen.

A cordon was placed around the shops following the stabbing (pic: @SheffieldEyes)

He was taken to Northern General Hospital, where he remains this morning.

Police have said his condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

South Yorkshire Police this morning said no one had yet been arrested.

Police were called to the scene, near the shops at Newfield Green at around 4.50pm yesterday.

It is understood the man was stabbed outside the pharmacy on Gleadless Road.

The stabbing was the third in the space of five days within Sheffield.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 697 of August 17.