These photos show the new-look obstacle courses, inspired by the popular TV programme, which people can tackle

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revamp

Sheffield's Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park is reopening in time for the October half-term after a big revamp.

These photos show the new-look obstacle courses, inspired by the popular TV programme, which people can tackle at the attraction at Meadowhall Retail Park.

They include a brand-new Ninja Training Obstacle Run, plus new Ninja Obstacle Inflatables - which promises to combine fun and fitness for the family in even more thrilling fashion after its makeover.

The venue had briefly been closed but is open again ahead of the school holidays, with people of all ages invited to see if they can master its many challenges.

Budding ninjas can choose their mission, with the vast adventure park featuring obstacles to climb, test your balance on, jump over and swing across, along with the famous 'Warped Wall'.

There are even more obstacles to work your way through, around and over, including new tunnels, following the latest transformation.

And you can watch and refuel from the Ninja Café.

Lauren Price, marketing manager at Adventure Leisure LTD, said: "This is a whole new level of wholesome family entertainment for Sheffield this October half-term with our refreshed Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park.

"Our team and ITV have done a great job getting the venue ready in time for the half term, and now we are excited to re-open our doors! We hope to see all ages coming by to take on the inflatables, the show-inspired courses and the famous Warped Wall!"