News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Man, 24, dies after collision involving black car and pedestrian
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester

Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield: First look at revamped attraction at Meadowhall Retail Park opening for half-term

These photos show the new-look obstacle courses, inspired by the popular TV programme, which people can tackle

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revampNinja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revamp
Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revamp

Sheffield's Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park is reopening in time for the October half-term after a big revamp.

These photos show the new-look obstacle courses, inspired by the popular TV programme, which people can tackle at the attraction at Meadowhall Retail Park.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They include a brand-new Ninja Training Obstacle Run, plus new Ninja Obstacle Inflatables - which promises to combine fun and fitness for the family in even more thrilling fashion after its makeover.

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revampNinja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revamp
Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revamp

The venue had briefly been closed but is open again ahead of the school holidays, with people of all ages invited to see if they can master its many challenges.

Budding ninjas can choose their mission, with the vast adventure park featuring obstacles to climb, test your balance on, jump over and swing across, along with the famous 'Warped Wall'.

There are even more obstacles to work your way through, around and over, including new tunnels, following the latest transformation.

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revampNinja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revamp
Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park has reopened in time for the October half-term after a big revamp

And you can watch and refuel from the Ninja Café.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lauren Price, marketing manager at Adventure Leisure LTD, said: "This is a whole new level of wholesome family entertainment for Sheffield this October half-term with our refreshed Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park.

"Our team and ITV have done a great job getting the venue ready in time for the half term, and now we are excited to re-open our doors!  We hope to see all ages coming by to take on the inflatables, the show-inspired courses and the famous Warped Wall!"

General admission starts from £13 per person for a 90-minute entry.

To book, visit: www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/sheffield/.

Related topics:Sheffield