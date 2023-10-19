They're skinny, slinky, and some might say just the slightest bit scary...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These fur-free sinewy sisters are among a staggering NINETEEN rare hairless sphynx cats rehomed from a single breeder in Sheffield, now looking for new owners just in time for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spooky-looking Lady and Melynake, who are 16 months old, are two of six sphynx cats living with Lauren James-Thompson at Sheffield cat charity Cat-Ching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said despite having no coat, sphynx cats are 'extremely high maintenance' and sassy - making them seriously difficult, and seriously expensive, to look after.

They require special kitty shower caps and specialist shampoo when they have their weekly baths - and absolutely will not eat anything except specific, costly brands of cat food.

And she said they're just the latest example of a rising number of 'designer cats' coming into rescue.

"It's due to a range of factors including the cost of living crisis, and people taking them on without realising the level of care and time required to meet their needs," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren, who specialises in looking after sphynx cats as well as pregnant pusses of all types, took the six sphynx into care over the summer, after their breeder posted an online plea on Facebook.

"She had 19 of them and could no longer care for them," Lauren told The Star.

"Unfortunately she had rehomed 13 of them before I got there, which was really concerning and upsetting as none of the cats were neutered.

"It's possible they could be out there living uncomfortable lives and being used for breeding and money-making without any care for their welfare or concern for the numerous health conditions they are prone to."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All six of the female felines now in Lauren's care - Lady, Melynake, Madonna, Lika, Nika and Ruby - can only ever live indoors. Although they look completely fur-free they do actually have a fine fuzz, similar to the soft skin of a kiwi fruit.

"Sphynx cats are extremely high maintenance," said Lauren.

"They are incredibly oily, so caring for them properly involves weekly baths with special shampoo, regular ear and eye cleans, and intensive nail cleaning to prevent toe infections.

"They are pretty sassy in the water, and can be incredibly challenging to care for, so we would encourage anyone interested in taking one on to spend a lot of time doing research to find out what they are signing up for, because it's so hard.

"That said, if you are in a position to meet their needs, they make absolutely amazing companions - personality-wise they are more like dogs than cats. I see them as dogs for people who don't like dogs!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren said when the cats first arrived they were extremely underweight and have required countless visits to the vet, for neutering, chipping, parasite treatment and in depth blood analysis to ensure their organs are functioning properly.

"One of the girls has been on specialist medication for her liver, another has received treatment for skin problems.

"Ruby, who at five is the oldest - and the mother and grandma, actually - of the group, has really struggled with a respiratory infection, infected feet and general difficulty in gaining weight.

"Melynake and Lady will be off to their forever home together imminently hopefully, and Nika and Madonna will be going up for adoption together too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ruby is going to need a lot more time and TLC so Lika is going to wait with her, so they can be rehomed together when the time is right. Sphynx cats are incredibly sociable, so it's important they have plenty of companionship.

"They are currently sitting in two sets of three, worshipping the radiators and their electric blanket!"