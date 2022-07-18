Nine fire engines at scene of huge grassland blaze in South Yorkshire as it spreads near homes

Nine appliances are at the scene of a huge grassland blaze in South Yorkshire today.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:59 pm

Originally a crew from Adwick Station were called to a grassland fire at Skellow Road in Carcroft, Doncaster, at 1.40pm this afternoon.

But fire quickly spread to nearby gardens so extra crews were called in.

There are now nine fire engines there dealing with the blaze.

Firefighters are in action in Doncaster today due to a grassfire blaze (stock image)

A fire service spokesman said: “We know it's hard but we're asking people living nearby to shut windows and doors for their own safety.”

