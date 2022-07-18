Originally a crew from Adwick Station were called to a grassland fire at Skellow Road in Carcroft, Doncaster, at 1.40pm this afternoon.

But fire quickly spread to nearby gardens so extra crews were called in.

There are now nine fire engines there dealing with the blaze.

Firefighters are in action in Doncaster today due to a grassfire blaze (stock image)