Originally a crew from Adwick Station were called to a grassland fire at Skellow Road in Carcroft, Doncaster, at 1.40pm this afternoon.
But fire quickly spread to nearby gardens so extra crews were called in.
There are now nine fire engines there dealing with the blaze.
A fire service spokesman said: “We know it's hard but we're asking people living nearby to shut windows and doors for their own safety.”