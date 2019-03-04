NINE days of essential maintenance work planned for Sheffield and Mosborough Parkways

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as nine days of essential maintenance are carried out on Sheffield and Mosborough Parkways over the next five weeks.

The work, which is being carried out by Amey as part of the Streets Ahead programme, will require lane closures both in and out of the city.

Sheffield Parkway.

The company say the repairs will take place at quieter times and will be clearly signed with diversions in place if needed.

Nick Hetherington, network account manager at Amey, said: “Twice a year, we have to carry out essential maintenance works on the Sheffield and Mosborough Parkways. To do this, we have to close some lanes to ensure a safe working environment for our operatives.

"We appreciate that these roads are busy main routes into the city centre, which is why this maintenance work is so important.

“We’ve scheduled the work during quieter periods to avoid further disruption to commuters during rush hour and we would like to thank people for their continued patience whilst these roadworks are completed.”

The work will take place on nine days over the next five weeks, but these are subject to change and can be affected by severe weather.

These dates are Sunday 10 March, Sunday 17 March, Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 March, Sunday 24 March, Tuesday 26 March, Wednesday 27 March, Sunday 31 March and Sunday 7 April.

Sunday 10 March 2019 – SHEFFIELD PARKWAY – Prince of Wales Road to City Boundary (OUT OF CITY)

Slow Lane Closure – 06:00 to 12:00

Fast Lane Closure – 12:00 to 18:00

Sunday 17 March 2019 – SHEFFIELD PARKWAY – Park Square to Prince of Wales Road (OUT OF CITY)

Slow Lane Closure – 05:00 to 12:00

Fast Lane Closure – 12:00 to 18:00

Wednesday 20 March 2019 – MOSBOROUGH PARKWAY – Coisley Hill to Moss Way Northbound (INTO CITY)

Closure Times: 09:30 to 15:30 – 2-way single lane traffic maintained.

Thursday 21 March 2019 – MOSBOROUGH PARKWAY – Coisley Hill to Moss Way Southbound (OUT OF CITY)

Closure Times: 09:30 to 15:30 – 2-way single lane traffic maintained.

Sunday 24 March 2019 – MOSBOROUGH PARKWAY – Sheffield Parkway Southbound to Coisley Hill (OUT OF CITY)

Closure Times: 06:00 to 16:00

Tuesday 26 March 2019 – MOSBOROUGH PARKWAY – Moss Way to Beighton Road Both Directions

Slow lane closure – 09:30 to 12:30

Fast lane closure – 12:30 to 15:30

Wednesday 27 March 2019 – MOSBOROUGH PARKWAY – Beighton Road to Start of Viaduct Both Directions

Into City Closure Times: 09:30 to 12:30

Out of City Closure Times: 12:30 to 15:30

Sunday 31 March 2019 – MOSBOROUGH PARKWAY – Coisley Hill to Sheffield Parkway Northbound (INTO CITY)

Closure Times: 05:00 to 16:00

Sunday 7 April 2019 – MOSBOROUGH PARKWAY – Start of Viaduct – 50m West of Rotherham Road (City Boundary) Both Directions

Out of city Closure Times: 06:00 to 10:00

In to City Closure Times: 10:00 to 13:00