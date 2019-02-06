It would have been his 74th birthday today – but did you know global reggae legend Bob Marley once played a gig in Doncaster?

It is pretty common knowledge that The Beatles played Doncaster several times at the height of their fame - but the Fab Four are just one of many legendary musical acts to have played in our town down the decades – and reggae icon Marley was among them.

Bob Marley played in Doncaster in 1973

The night in question was more 45 years ago – and the venue that hosted the star is no longer there.

READ MORE: PICTURES: 10 music stars with Doncaster connections

The reggae legend brought his band The Wailers to Doncaster on November 25, 1973, appearing at The Outlook Club.

It was part of the Jamaican star’s Burnin’ tour when the group were performing hits such as Get Up, Stand Up and Stir It Up.

Doncaster's Outlook Club where Bob Marley played

The club is long since demolished, buried beneath the Transport Interchange.

READ MORE: The night David Bowie played Ziggy Stardust date in Doncaster

It is just one of handful of surprising concerts the town has played host to over the years.

Here's nine other shows you might not have known about.

We’ve dug into the archives to unearth some of the music world’s biggest names who have trod the boards here in the last 50 years - and we’ll bet you’ll be amazed by some of the huge stars to have performed at a host of Doncaster musical venues.

DAVID BOWIE

The Thin White Duke took to the stage in Doncaster twice during his career, appearing at the Top Rank Suite on September 1, 1972 and then returning to the Silver Street venue on June 27, 1973. Both were dates on the legendary singer’s Ziggy Stardust tour. Songs performed during the tour included classic Bowie hits such as Changes, The Jean Genie and Space Oddity

ROY ORBISON

The American guitar hero donned his trademark dark Ray Bans in Doncaster twice during his illustrious career. The Oh, Pretty Woman singer’s dates were both at the now demolished Gaumont, appearing there on May 7, 1964 and then again three years later on March 24, 1967 by which time he’d scored success with songs such as Crying and Only The Lonely.

THE ROLLING STONES

The band who defined the sixties along with The Beatles were another group, who along with their Liverpool rivals, made several appearances in Doncaster during their heyday. Mick Jagger and co strutted their stuff at the Gaumont on three occasions - December 4, 1963, September 24, 1964 and their last date was on October 12, 1965.

PINK FLOYD

Psychedelic supergroup Pink Floyd playing in Doncaster? You’d better believe it. The band, who went on to have huge success with albums such as Dark Side Of The Moon and The Wall, played at the Top Rank Suite, now Trilogy nightclub on April 10, 1971. Songs played included Atom Heart Mother, A Saucerful of Secrets, Careful With That Axe, Eugene and Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun.

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

Another unlikely addition to Doncaster’s rock history is American psychedelic favourites The Velvet Underground. Lou Reed’s outfit played at the Top Rank Suite on November 20, 1972 as part of a series of international dates. Tickets cost a miserly 75p if you bought them in advance - but went up to 85p if you forked out for one on the night.

AC/DC

Now more used to filling stadiums, the heavy metal favourites amazingly dropped into Doncaster in the sweltering summer of 1976. Once again, the Top Rank Suite in Silver Street was the venue as the rocker arrived on their Lock Up Your Daughters Tour to perform tracks including Live Wire, She’s Got Balls and TNT.

THE SEX PISTOLS

Punk icons The Sex Pistols were banned from venues up and down the country during their anarachic and short-lived career - but they still managed to fit in an appearance in Doncaster, taking to the stage at the Outlook on August 24, 1977. Audio footage of the gig exists on YouTube and sneering singer Johnny Rotten can be heard berating the Yorkshire audience with a foul-mouthed tirade.

VAN MORRISON

The gravel-toned Irish singer is a more recent visitor to our town - but it is still more than 25 years since the Brown Eyed Girl star trod the boards here. The singer rattled through 26 of his most famous and best loved songs at his appearance at The Dome on October 12, 1990 - but the aforementioned song most closely associated with Van the Man wasn’t one of them.

NEW ORDER

Best remembered for songs such as Blue Monday, the Mancunian synth-pop pioneers, formed from the ashes of seminal post-punk outfit Joy Division, performed at Rotters, the club which replaced the Top Rank Suite, on April 18. 1985. During an 11-song set, the band, led by Barney Sumner, played songs such as The Perfect Kiss and Confusion before finishing their set with Blue Monday.

READ MORE: The night The Beatles rocked Doncaster